Apple: Think Different

MUDAR O MUNDO

Posted on 20 de Novembro de 2010 by Nuno Ribeiro in Empresas, Líderes // 3 Comments

Em 1997 (após o regresso de Steve Jobs), a Apple fez uma das campanhas mais marcantes e que a reposicionou a marca e a empresa como uma das que marcam o ritmo de mudança do mundo.

Vale a pena (re)ver o video e interiorizar a mensagem.

Here’s to the crazy ones.

Here’s to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers. The round pegs in the square holes. The ones who see things differently. They’re not fond of rules. And they have no respect for the status quo. You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them. About the only thing you can’t do is ignore them. Because they change things. They push the human race forward. And while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius. Because the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do.

About Nuno Ribeiro (546 Articles)
Country Manager da agência de FABERNOVEL. Autor do livro: Gerir na Era Digital (2011). Licenciado em Economia pela Universidade Católica de Lisboa, onde também concluiu um curso avançado de Gestão de Empresas Tecnológicas e uma pós-graduação em Gestão de Media e Entretenimento. Diretor a unidade Negócio Multimédia do grupo Controlinveste (2008 a 2012). Diretor da unidade de negócios de Internet do grupo Cofina Media (1999 a 2008). Consultor do secretário de Estado da Comunicação Social para a área digital (1997 a 2002).

1 Comment on Apple: Think Different

  1. Hugo // 20 de Novembro de 2010 às 21:39 // Responder

    Esta campanha como dizes, marca também o regresso de Steve Jobs à Apple em 1997, e o regresso ao trabalho com a agência TBWA, que se mantem até hoje. A “parceria” permitiu criar algumas das campanhas de publicidade mais importantes da última década, entre as quais a minha favorita “Get a Mac” 🙂

    Gostar

2 Trackbacks / Pingbacks

  1. Elon Musk: Master plan para a revolução nos transportes e energia – SuperToast by FABERNOVEL
  2. Futuro do Facebook é a comunicação telepáticaSuperToast

Comentar

Preencha os seus detalhes abaixo ou clique num ícone para iniciar sessão:

Gravatar
Logótipo da WordPress.com

Está a comentar usando a sua conta WordPress.com Terminar Sessão / Alterar )

Imagem do Twitter

Está a comentar usando a sua conta Twitter Terminar Sessão / Alterar )

Facebook photo

Está a comentar usando a sua conta Facebook Terminar Sessão / Alterar )

Google+ photo

Está a comentar usando a sua conta Google+ Terminar Sessão / Alterar )

Cancelar

Connecting to %s

Supertoast.pt by FABERNOVEL

%d bloggers like this: