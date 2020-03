This #autonomousvehicle delivers food to medical staff in BeijingūüöĆDeployed by Baidu #Apollo & Neolix, the vehicle reduces #COVID19 infection risk w/ unmanned deliveries of 50 meals/trip. Vehicles in Shenzhen & Guangzhou also help disinfect areas incl. hospitals & govt buildings. pic.twitter.com/MckvNJfhon

— Baidu Inc. (@Baidu_Inc) February 24, 2020