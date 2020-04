#Netflix crushed their own Q1 forecast of 7mn new subscribers by getting 15.8mn people on board, mostly to watch #Tigerking of course. Exacs have warned that the #coronavirus boost will most likely result in a weaker 2nd half of the year. https://t.co/oAK69VoMxo pic.twitter.com/NlygiGUWi0

— Statista (@StatistaCharts) April 22, 2020