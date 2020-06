Elon Musk’s USC commencement speech in 2014:

“Work hard, like, every waking hour. If you do the simple math, say that someone else is working 50 hours and you’re working 100, you’ll get twice as much done in the course of the year as the other company.” pic.twitter.com/mMR9VhBl7s

