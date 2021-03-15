Back
From the Crowd
CEO Elon Musk adds “Technoking of Tesla” to his title, while finance chief Zach Kirkhorn will also be the “Master of Coin” https://t.co/N2qg0wR5XH— Bloomberg (@business) March 15, 2021
  • Patrícia SilvaPatrícia Silva
    Patrícia Silva
    15 Março, 2021
Patrícia Silva
Gestora de comunicação e marketing da FΛBERNOVEL. Colaborou com a Visão, SIC, Rádio Renascença e, mais recentemente, duas publicações ligadas às temáticas da Energia e Cidades Inteligentes. Licenciada em Comunicação e Jornalismo pela Universidade Lusófona de Humanidades e Tecnologias e com uma Pós-Graduação em Jornalismo Multiplataforma pela Universidade Nova de Lisboa. 
