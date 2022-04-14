Back
From the Crowd
1 min de leitura

BREAKING: Elon Musk says Twitter has extraordinary potential and he will unlock it, as he makes "best and final" offer to buy the social media platform https://t.co/aeFPLe5oZm pic.twitter.com/tYitZfWlsM— Bloomberg (@business) April 14, 2022


Author avatar
FABERNOVEL
A FABERNOVEL é uma agência de inovação nativa digital que ajuda as grandes organizações a construir o futuro das suas indústrias, à velocidade das startups. Com uma abordagem centrada no utilizador, acompanhamos a concepção, a prototipagem e o teste de produtos e serviços inéditos, bem como na implementação de estratégias inovadoras, novos modelos de negócio, novas experiências físicas e digitais. Com escritórios em: Paris, Lisboa (Estoril), São Francisco, Shanghai, Singapura, Casablanca e Beirute.
View this post on Instagram A post shared by SuperToast (@supertoast.pt)
