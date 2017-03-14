Citações, Líderes by FABERNOVEL14 de Março de 20172:00 PM14 de Março de 2017 Future of Internet – Jerry Yang The future of the Net depends on the people as much as it depends on technology. Jerry Yang – Yahoo! Co-founder Partilhar no Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Clique para partilhar em LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Carregue aqui para partilhar no Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window)Carregue aqui para imprimir (Opens in new window)MaisClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Clique para partilhar no Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Carregue aqui para partilhar no Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Gostar disto:Gostar A carregar... Relacionado