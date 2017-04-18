Zuckerberg kicked off F8 with a ton of updates. One notable announcement was the launch of the augmented reality Camera Effects developers platform. Developers could make entertaining visual experiences like AR selfie masks, informational tools like overlaid ratings on businesses, interactive games, and mind-bending art that Mark Zuckerberg says would be impossible to create in the real world. Meanwhile, users will be able to add augmented reality notes to different specific locations, so they could tell friends their favorite dish at a restaurant. #f8 #f82017 #tech #camera #snapchat #snap

