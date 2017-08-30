Ford e Domino’s: parceria para entrega de pizzas em carros autoguiados

Ford and Domino’s are teaming up on a research trial that will see Ford cars equipped with self-driving tech delivering pizzas to regular consumers, as a way of figuring out how everyday people will react to, and interact with, autonomous service vehicles in the future. Ford Fusion Hybrid Autonomous Cars will be used in the test, outfitted with pizza containers created by Domino’s partner Roush Enterprises designed to keep the pizzas warm en route, and to unlock when a customer types in their unique delivery code. #Ford #Dominos #pizza #technology

A post shared by TechCrunch (@techcrunch) on Aug 29, 2017 at 2:50pm PDT