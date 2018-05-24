Robots can now learn a task simply by watching humans do it.

Nvidia announced last week that a group of researchers has built a first-of-its-kind, deep learning-based system that allows robots to learn how to do a task just by watching humans do said task. 👀 The technology is designed to improve communication between humans and robots, and help them work more seamlessly together in workplaces. Stated one of the researchers, "For robots to perform useful tasks in real-world settings, it must be easy to communicate the task to the robot; this includes both the desired result and any hints as to the best means to achieve that result." 🤖 #tech #robots #ai

