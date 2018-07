On this day in 1994: Amazon founded by Jeff Bezos in his garage

Revenue in 1st year: $0 (pre-launch)

Revenue in 10th year: $7 billion

Revenue in 20th year: $89 billion

Revenue this year: $234 billion

— Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) July 6, 2018