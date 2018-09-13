Apple just unveiled the iPhone Xs

View this post on Instagram

Check out the brand new iPhone Apple just announced. It's called the iPhone Xs, is water-resistant, and comes with a 5.8-inch OLED screen. There's also an iPhone Xs Max, which comes with a 6.5-inch screen — the largest iPhone model to date — and a third model, the iPhone XR, that comes in colorful aluminum finishes. ⠀ More details, at the link in our bio. ⠀ ⠀ *⠀ *⠀ *⠀ *⠀ *⠀ *⠀ ⠀ #apple #AAPL #TimCook #iPhone #business #new #technology #tech #inspiration #siliconvalley #california #cupertino #tech #technology #applecampus #applelife #money #trading #wealth #wallstreet #wallst #businessnews #iphoneXS #iphonexsmax #cnbc⠀ ⠀ ⠀