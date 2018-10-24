Amazon Web Services wants to bring internet connectivity to the ‘whole planet’

View this post on Instagram

Amazon has its sights set on reaching the entirety of Earth. 🌎 Amazon Web Services is partnering with satellite company Iridium to develop a satellite-based network for Internet of Things applications, effectively bringing this technology to the whole planet. This network, called CloudConnect, will focus on bringing parts of the world outside the reach of cellular technologies within reach of AWS. "Easily this could expand to tens of millions of devices," said Iridium CEO Matt Desch.