SoftBank’s Vision Fund bets

Speaking on his first earnings call since the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son reiterated his support for sticking with the Saudi leaders who have contributed nearly half of the $100 billion for his tech-focused Vision Fund. The Vision Fund's portfolio includes a little of everything, including startups that send satellites to space, some that deliver food, one that helps humans walk dogs, and others that help cars drive themselves. Read more in the link in bio.