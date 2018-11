Thrilled to announce we’re coming to #EUROPE! ⚡️ Because great #digital brands transcend borders.

Get the scoop on why (and how!) we’re expanding to our first major market outside the US. 🌍 https://t.co/wBmgSv9OIo #GoLemonade #GlobalExpansion #InsuranceWillNeverBeTheSame

— Lemonade (@Lemonade_Inc) November 29, 2018