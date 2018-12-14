From the Crowd by FABERNOVEL14 Dezembro, 20189:20 AM Virgin Galactic’s first space flight & the momentous achievement of a crewed spaceship, built to carry private paying passengers View this post on Instagram Reflections on @VirginGalactic’s first space flight & the momentous achievement of a crewed spaceship, built to carry private paying passengers, reaching space for the first time ever A post shared by Richard Branson (@richardbranson) on Dec 13, 2018 at 11:25pm PST Partilhar:Clique para partilhar no Facebook (Opens in new window)Clique para partilhar no LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Carregue aqui para partilhar no Twitter (Opens in new window)Carregue aqui para partilhar por email com um amigo (Opens in new window)Carregue aqui para imprimir (Opens in new window)MaisClick to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Clique para partilhar no Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Carregue aqui para partilhar no Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window) Relacionado