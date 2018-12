Number of New York Times subscribers who pay for digital access, but not print:

Nov 2018: 3.1 million

Nov 2017: 2.5 million

Nov 2016: 1.6 million

Nov 2015: 1.0 million

Nov 2014: 875,000

Nov 2013: 727,000

Nov 2012: 566,000

Nov 2011: 324,000

Nov 2010: 0 pic.twitter.com/HtZow2bUnq

— Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) December 13, 2018