The story of Amazon’s empire

View this post on Instagram

In 1994, a 30-year-old named Jeff Bezos was working at hedge fund D.E. Shaw when he had the idea that would become @amazon. Amazon.com officially debuted in 1995 – founded in Bezos’s Bellevue, Wash., garage – as a bookseller. So far, Amazon has managed to dominate e-commerce and branched out into logistics, music, cloud services, grocery stores — it bought Whole Foods! — and producing Emmy-winning television series. This is the origin story. Read more at the link in bio.⠀ *⠀ *⠀ *⠀ *⠀ *⠀ #YahooFinance #finance #amazon #origin #originstory #jeff #jeffbezos #bezos #retail #america #us #usa #complex #web #internet #company