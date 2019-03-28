Jeff Bezos talks Amazon in 1999, before the dotcom bubble burst

View this post on Instagram

While some people were worried about the end of the world and low-rise jeans in 1999, Jeff Bezos was busy building an empire. He shared his ambitious vision for Amazon with CNBC in this interview back in 1999. Bezos made clear the company's focus was on "great customer service" and discussed his real estate strategy. Bezos said: "There's no guarantee that Amazon.com can be a successful company. What we're trying to do is very complicated." He added, "Scale is important to us and we're going to go after that kind of scale."