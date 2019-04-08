Forecast: total IOT devices installation base

View this post on Instagram

Companies, governments, and consumers around the world will continue to buy, install, and use connected IoT devices with growing frequency. – This growth will be fueled primarily by commercial and industrial implementations as well as increasing municipal and smart city projects, enabled by the burgeoning ecosystem, robust platforms, expanding networks, and tumbling hardware costs. – Business Insider Intelligence forecasts that there will be more than 64 billion IoT devices installed around the world by 2026. This estimate is based on analysis of various environments that have or could support IoT devices, trends in device installation, and the development of platforms and IoT-specific networks that will support more IoT devices. – Learn more from our Internet of Things 2019 Report.