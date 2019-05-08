Amazon Go opens for the first time in New York and will accept cash

View this post on Instagram

No lines. No checkout. Amazon is finally bringing its cashier-less convenience store, called Amazon Go, to New York City.⠀ ⠀ Amazon Go shoppers simply walk in and out of the store's turnstiles and scan the Amazon app to purchase items.⠀ ⠀ The NYC location is the first Amazon Go store to accept cash. The company has faced backlash from people who say cashier-free stores discriminate against the unbanked.⠀ ⠀ At this location, shoppers can use paper money or coins by having an employee with a mobile device help them pay. To read more about Amazon's plans for cashier-less stores, visit the link in bio.