Jeff Bezos: “It’s time to go back to the moon, this time to stay”.

"It's time to go back to the moon, this time to stay," says Jeff Bezos. The Blue Origin founder unveiled Blue Moon, a lunar lander that's designed to land on and bounce back off of the moon's surface, during an event on Thursday. The craft already has about six customers, including academic institutions, Bezos said. The billionaire also laid out an elaborate vision for humans in space, including sustainable colonies filled with greenery and animals and infrastructure that could drastically lower the cost of space travels.