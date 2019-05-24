Ford partners with start-up to test two-legged robot for deliveries

View this post on Instagram

Imagine a self-driving car that has this delivery robot in the back. Ford has teamed up with Agility Robotics to try out the idea. This legged robot would unfold from the back of an autonomous car to bring parcels to people's doors. Ford says the robot can carry packages up to 40 pounds, walk up and down stairs, work around obstacles, and regain its balance if it's bumped. _ Click the link in our bio to learn why self-driving cars and delivery robots are a compelling combination. _ Video from @ford