How Jumia claimed Africa

It's been dubbed the Amazon of Africa.﻿⁠ ﻿⁠ Jumia is Africa's largest e-commerce operator, surpassing Amazon and China's Alibaba.﻿⁠ ﻿⁠ It's also the first African tech startup to go public on the New York Stock Exchange.﻿⁠ ﻿⁠ Now, Jumia is adjusting to its new international status, and figuring out what that status means for the African continent.﻿⁠ ﻿⁠ Learn more about Jumia, and watch our full-length video on how the company rose to dominate an entire continent, at the link in our bio.