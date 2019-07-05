How Jumia claimed Africa

View this post on Instagram
It's been dubbed the Amazon of Africa. Jumia is Africa’s largest e-commerce operator, surpassing Amazon and China’s Alibaba. It’s also the first African tech startup to go public on the New York Stock Exchange. Now, Jumia is adjusting to its new international status, and figuring out what that status means for the African continent. Learn more about Jumia, and watch our full-length video on how the company rose to dominate an entire continent, at the link in our bio. * * * * * * * * #jumia #africa #ecommerce #tech #startup #internationalbusiness #business #success #entrepreneurship #hustle #news #new #cnbc