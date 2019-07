How Jumia claimed Africa

View this post on Instagram

It's been dubbed the Amazon of Africa.⁠ ⁠ Jumia is Africa's largest e-commerce operator, surpassing Amazon and China's Alibaba.⁠ ⁠ It's also the first African tech startup to go public on the New York Stock Exchange.⁠ ⁠ Now, Jumia is adjusting to its new international status, and figuring out what that status means for the African continent.