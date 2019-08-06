Facebook está a desenvolver tecnologia para ligar cérebro a computadores

View this post on Instagram

Facebook has plans to give hands-free communication a BIG upgrade.⁠ ⁠ The social media company is working with researchers to develop a wearable device that gives people the ability to type with their thoughts.⁠ ⁠ That’s right — Facebook is working on a mind-reading computer. And the company just got closer to making that technology a reality.⁠ ⁠ Researchers from the University of California found in a study they were able to use the brain-computer interface to decode speech directly from the human brain onto a screen.⁠ ⁠ But don’t get too excited about never having to type with your hands again, Facebook says the technology won’t be available to consumers anytime soon.⁠ ⁠ To learn more about Facebook’s experimental technology, visit the link in bio.