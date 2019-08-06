Facebook está a desenvolver tecnologia para ligar cérebro a computadores

View this post on Instagram
Facebook has plans to give hands-free communication a BIG upgrade. The social media company is working with researchers to develop a wearable device that gives people the ability to type with their thoughts. That’s right — Facebook is working on a mind-reading computer. And the company just got closer to making that technology a reality. Researchers from the University of California found in a study they were able to use the brain-computer interface to decode speech directly from the human brain onto a screen. But don’t get too excited about never having to type with your hands again, Facebook says the technology won’t be available to consumers anytime soon. To learn more about Facebook’s experimental technology, visit the link in bio.