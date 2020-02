Some of Bob Iger’s moves during his time as Disney CEO:

2019: launches Disney+

2018: buys Fox assets for $71 billion

2018: launches ESPN+

2016: opens Shanghai Disneyland

2012: buys Lucasfilm for $4 billion

2009: buys Marvel for $4 billion

2006: buys Pixar for $7.4 billion pic.twitter.com/u16xXHWRok

— Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) February 25, 2020