Re: Apple $2 Trillion market cap…

For some additional perspective…the whole S&P 500 Energy sector (yes I know how beaten up it is) is worth around $717 Billion in value…

So $AAPL is now worth 2.8x the market value of the entire sector.https://t.co/U0zqlH6NHY@cnbc

— Dominic Chu (@TheDomino) August 19, 2020