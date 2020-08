Unveiling our first social retail store, #BurberryOpenSpaces – a new luxury concept in Shenzhen, China, powered by our partner Tencent

Where nature and technology come together, connecting our Burberry community through a world of digital discovery https://t.co/QbJkT6wzGN pic.twitter.com/gFACPbbB7v

— Burberry (@Burberry) July 31, 2020