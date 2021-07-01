Michael Jordan (ex-atleta)
Practice like you’ve never won. Play like you’ve never lost.
-
-
AutorPatrícia Silva
-
Data1 Julho, 2021
Artigos relacionados
Leaders win through logistics. When you go to war, you need to have both toilet paper and bullets at the right place at the right time.
Tom Peters (Economista)Ler mais
You don't learn to walk by following rules. You learn by doing, and by falling over.
Richard Branson (fundador do Grupo Virgin)Ler mais
The source of innovation comes from having a deep sense of empathy.
Satya Nadella (CEO da Microsoft)Ler mais