Netflix Is Now Worth More Than Comcast

@netflix's market value has increased to more than $150 billion, making it now worth more than Comcast. Comcast, the largest U.S. cable company, has been losing video subscribers as people cut the cord and move to streaming services … like Netflix. Comcast had 22.3 million pay TV subscribers in the first quarter of 2018, down from 22.6 million in 2017. Meanwhile, Netflix gained more than seven million subscribers in the first quarter of 2018.

