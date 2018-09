View this post on Instagram

By buying @time for $190 million, Marc Benioff continues the recent trend of tech billionaires buying print media — but it isn’t about the financial potential. @dannyrobs has the full story, link in bio: https://yhoo.it/2Dk2HJV . #timemagazine #marcbenioff #time #meredithcorp #printmedia #latimes #theatlantic #theintercept #wapo #washingtonpost #jeffbezos #bezos #tech #techindustry #techentrepreneurs #techmoney #siliconvalley #yahoofinance