Tesla’s Model 3 takes off, with deliveries surging

Tesla's electric-car deliveries have leapt, something that could prove pivotal to earning a profit and overcoming a series of distracting missteps. The company handed over 83,500 vehicles in the third quarter, doubling its total in the prior three months. Of those, 55,840 were Model 3s, in the range of what #Tesla forecast as it finally started to mass-manufacture the sedan. The results could prove to be a watershed moment for Elon Musk, who's predicted a profit and positive cash flow for the period from July to September.