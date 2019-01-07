Why the iPhone is so important to Apple’s core strategy

View this post on Instagram

As sales slowed, Apple has kept revenue rising by boosting the iPhone's average price. It hit $793 between July and September, up from $618 a year earlier. Unfortunately, that seems also to have made it vulnerable to economic weakness, @bloombergopinion's Tim Culpan says. And people with a perfectly good #iPhone 8 are less likely to want to spend as much as $1,449 on a top-of-the-range iPhone XS Max. Our chart shows just how important the phone is to #Apple, accounting for almost two-thirds of its revenue.