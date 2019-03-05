MIT’s Mini Cheetah robot might be the most impressive to date

View this post on Instagram

MIT's Chetah team has built some incredibly impressive robots, capable of jumping hurdles and navigating blindly, but in some ways the new Mini Cheetah might be the most impressive to date. The mere 20-pound robot is capable of a wide range of different feats, leading the team to declare it "virtually indestructible." The robot is capable of running up to 5 MPH, can perform a 360-degree backflip from a standing position and will right itself quickly after being kicked to the ground. When a part fails, it easily can be swapped out for a new one, with the robot getting back on its feet in no time. "A big part of why we built this robot is that it makes it so easy to experiment and just try crazy things," lead developer Benjamin Katz said in a press release. "Because the robot is super robust and doesn't break easily, and if it does break, it's easy and not very expensive to fix."