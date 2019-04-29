This electric car was 3-D printed in just three days

View this post on Instagram

A 3-D printed, electric car sounds like something out of the future, but it's closer than you think.⁣ ⁣ This electric car, called LSEV, took 3 days to 3-D print and costs just $7,500. A conventional car has over 2,000 parts, but the LSEV has about 50. It will be available in Asia and Europe later this year.⁣