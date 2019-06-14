View this post on Instagram

New York to Shanghai in under an hour? SpaceX says point-to-point space travel will eventually make it possible.⠀ ⠀ So, what is point-to-point space travel? The idea is you get into a rocket with a couple hundred other people, blast off and spend about an hour traveling above the Earth. Then you come back down on the other side of the planet. ⠀ ⠀ Investment bank UBS said point-to-point space travel would represent a market of more than $20 billion annually. But there are 3 big challenges standing in the way of making it a reality: ⠀ ⠀ 🚀 Cost⠀ 🚀 Logistics⠀ 🚀 Safety⠀ ⠀ Learn more, at the link in bio.