CEO Elon Musk adds “Technoking of Tesla” to his title, while finance chief Zach Kirkhorn will also be the “Master of Coin” https://t.co/N2qg0wR5XH— Bloomberg (@business) March 15, 2021 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
AutorPatrícia Silva
Data15 Março, 2021
