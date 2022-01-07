WristMac: um dos primeiros wearables do mundo
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SncMiW6b7ng&w=560&h=315]
-
-
AutorFABERNOVEL
-
Data7 Janeiro, 2022
- From the Crowd
- <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SncMiW6b7ng" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Artigos relacionados
A Semana do Empreendedorismo de Lisboa já arrancou. Tedtalks, workshops e + de 100 eventos até 27 de setembro
A Semana do Empreendedorismo de #Lisboa já arrancou, apresentando #Lisboa como uma...Ler mais
Facebook launches Project Aria: a research project on the future of wearable AR
Announcing Project Aria: A Research Project on the Future of Wearable AR https://t.co/KHUD8AGXmu...Ler mais