From the Crowd
Life moves pretty fast. 15 years ago today, the world met iPhone for the first time and in a moment everything changed. Many more big moments to come. pic.twitter.com/eefFhIdR7T— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) January 9, 2022
    10 Janeiro, 2022
